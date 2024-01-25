Live
- Wildlife SOS dedicates World Environmental Education Day to fostering conservation awareness
- CMR University Takes Stride Towards Democratic Empowerment on National Voters Day
- Apple's iOS 18 to Unveil Next-Gen Siri Powered by AI Chatbot, Predict Analysts
- ‘Mr Bachchan’ team off to Karaikudi for a key schedule
- Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy denies Sharmila's allegations, says she has no knowledge of politics
- Dil Raju unveils ‘Alanati Ramachandradu’ teaser
- Mekapati Vikram Reddy participates in YSR Asara celebrations, praises Jagan
- YSRCP leaders join TDP in presence of Dharmavaram Manne Subbareddy
- Statewide Samvidhana Jagruthi Jatha
- Best Agrolife Hosts Successful Mega Farmer Meet in Thorredu Village, Andhra Pradesh
Just In
HPCL posts Rs 529 cr net profit in Oct-Dec quarter
Public sector oil marketing company Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) reported a profit of Rs 529 crore for the October-December quarter, which is a 3-fold increase over the corresponding figure of Rs 172 crore for the same quarter of the previous year.
New Delhi: Public sector oil marketing company Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) reported a profit of Rs 529 crore for the October-December quarter, which is a 3-fold increase over the corresponding figure of Rs 172 crore for the same quarter of the previous year.
However, the Q3 net profit was nearly 90 per cent lower than the corresponding figure of Rs 5,118 crore reported by the oil major for preceding July-September quarter of the current financial year.
HPCL's standalone total income rose 2 per cent year-on-year in Q3 to Rs 1.18 lakh crore from Rs 1.16 lakh crore in the same quarter last year.
Domestic sales rose by 3 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2023-24 to 11.3 million metric tonne (MMT).
The company's operating margin expanded by 0.22 per cent year-on-year to 0.7 per cent during the third quarter.