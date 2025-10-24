HUL’s Q2 net rises 3.8% to Rs 2,694 cr

New Delhi: FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Thursday reported an increase of 3.8 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs2,694 crore for the second quarter ending September 2025. The company had logged a net profit of Rs2,595 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Its revenue was up 2.1 per cent at Rs16,034 crore in the September quarter. The company’s revenue stood at Rs15,703 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. HUL had a ‘consolidated Underlying Sales Growth (USG) of 2 per cent and a flat Underlying Volume Growth (UVG) in the September Quarter of 25. Performance for the quarter reflected a transitory impact of GST changes and prolonged monsoon conditions in parts of the country,’ as per the earnings statement.

HUL’s total expenses in the September quarter were at Rs12,999 crore, up 3.32 per cent. Its total income, which includes other revenue, was up 1.5 per cent to Rs 16,388 crore. HUL’s board, in a meeting held on Thursday, approved an interim dividend of Rs 19 per share for FY'26. “We delivered a competitive performance with an Underlying Sales Growth (USG) of 2 per cent and an EBITDA margin of 23.2 per cent in the quarter,” HUL CEO and Managing Director Priya Nair said. The latest GST reforms are a positive step by the government to drive consumption, expected to increase disposable income and improve consumer sentiment. However, the quarter saw a transitory impact as the market adjusted to these changes.

“We anticipate normal trading conditions starting early November, once prices stabilise, paving the way for a gradual and sustained market recovery,” she said. Shares of HUL on Thursday were trading at Rs 2,623.45 apiece on BSE, up 1.20 per cent in the morning trade. Anticipates low-single digit price growth, better volume-led H2 HUL is anticipating a ‘low-single digit price growth’ in the upcoming quarters, especially in product categories that did not benefit from reduced GST rate, and expects a volume-led growth in the remaining second half of the fiscal year, its CFO Ritesh Tiwari said.