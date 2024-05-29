Live
Hunger-Free World: Malabar Group to disburse 51K food packets everyday
Highlights
Hyderabad: ‘Hunger-Free World’, the ongoing CSR programme by Malabar Group to provide nutritious daily meals to the needy, will be expanded to cover more people and cities.
At present, as many as 31,000 food packets are distributed under the programme, initiated to support the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 2 - Zero Hunger.
As part of scaling up, 51,000 nutritious food packets will now be distributed, a media release says. The expansion plan was officially flagged off by Gajarao Bhupal, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Coordination, Telangana, at the World Hunger Day event on Tuesday, at Malabar Gold & Diamonds store, Somajiguda, here.
