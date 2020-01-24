Hyderabad: Home Credit's expansion

Hyderabad: Home Credit India, a local arm of the international consumer finance provider with operations spanning over Europe and Asia, announced the acquisition of corporate agency license to provide health insurance from HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company and life insurance from Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company.

While health insurance will provide coverage for medical expenses, life insurance will provide benefits and financial protection to Home Credit India customers. With the foray, Home Credit now widens financial solutions under one umbrella and provides customer friendly insurance offerings. The products have been chosen based on research and insights on the needs of the customers.

The offerings provide customization options to make it best suited for the end user. Marko Carevic, Chief Marketing & Customer Experience Officer, Home Credit India, said: "Our endeavour into insurance is a landmark achievement of the growth and expansion strategy for India".





