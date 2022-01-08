Hyderabad realty market sees robust sales in 2021

Hyderabad: Hyderabad's residential and office asset classes have shown resilience in their performances, despite the pandemic impact in the year 2021. Real estate consultancy Knight Frank India noted that Hyderabad has registered a sales growth of 142 per cent to 24,312 units in 2021. The year 2021 also gets established as the best year since 2011 in terms of annual volume sales.



The new home launches increased by 179 per cent YoY to 35,736 housing units in 2021. In terms of office market performance, the year 2021 has been a year of stabilization with transaction volumes matching the previous year's annual total at 6.0 mn sq ft. New office completions were reported to be 4.6 mn sq ft during the same period. Knight Frank India, in its report, India Real Estate: H2 2021 cited that 12,344 housing units were sold in Hyderabad in the H2 2021 (July-December) at 135 per cent YoY growth which was highest in the country.

Hyderabad is the only market in India that has not seen a single year of price decline since H1 2013. It stood true to its performance as the residential prices increased by five per cent YoY in H2 2021.

On the office market performance of Hyderabad, the report said that Q4 2021 was the strongest performing quarter of the CY2021. The quarter witnessed office space transactions of 2.3 mn sq ft. Rents have grown marginally by 0.5 per cent YoY in 2021. Accounting for 52 per cent of the overall transaction volume in H2 2021, HITEC City continues to be the nerve centre of the Hyderabad office market.