Hyderabad startup gets Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad's support

New Delhi: Hyderabad-based PeopleLink Unified Communications Pvt Ltd (Insta VC) has been selected by the Union Ministry of IT and Telecommunications for Government support to develop the best video conference solutions.



This was announced by the Union Minister for IT, Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday.

The Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology had announced an Innovation Challenge for Development of a Video Conferencing Solution under the Digital India Initiative recently.

The innovation challenge was open for participation from industry, startups and individual experts. Overwhelming response was received across the country, with a total of 1,983 applications being received, which were evaluated and subsequently supported through a three-stage process (ideation, prototype and product stage).

The ministry after evaluation found the Hyderabad product as one of the three potential products and decided to offer a developmental contract to be supported by Rs 25 Lakh each for further maturing their product within a period of three months. It will be further analyzed by a technical committee and subsequently the Ministry of Electronics and IT will recommend to onboard thel selected products.