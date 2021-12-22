Hyderabad: T-Works, Mouser Electronics tie up to boost hardware innovation

Hyderabad: T-Works has partnered with Mouser Electronics to sponsor state-of-the-art prototyping facilities in Hyderabad. Mouser Electronics has joined as an electronics and semiconductor components technology partner to support T-Works for the procurement of high-end prototyping equipment in the electronics test and measurement fields.



Telangana government has totally allocated 4.79 acres for a 2.4 lakh-sft to T-Works prototyping centre which will be taken up in phases. T-Works will have a 78,000-sft prototyping facility in phase 1, equipped with over 250 industry grade tools to enable innovators, startups, SMEs, and businesses to convert their ideas into industry grade physical products efficiently and economically.

Sujai Karampuri, CEO of T-Works, said: "Phase 1 of T-Works is almost complete and equipment procurement is underway. Our partnership with Mouser began with subsidised components procurement and providing vital support for sourcing key parts during the pandemic. It has now transformed into Mouser's largest contribution to date anywhere in India."

"Through this partnership with T-Works, we aim to support innovators with the resources they need to solve tomorrow's challenges," said Mark Burr-Lonnon, Mouser Senior Vice President of Global Service & EMEA and APAC Business. "We're eager to share our industry expertise through a steady stream of informative content along with the product lines to support engineers in all stages of design process."