Hyderabad triples data centre capacity in two years

Hyderabad: Hyderabad, Chennai and New Delhi have emerged as one of the top data centre markets in the Asia-Pacific region with a capacity of almost 1,100MW of total IT power, over 100MW of which is live capacity, cites Knight Frank in their latest Data Centre Q3 2022 report, published in partnership with leading data centre research and analytics platform – DC Byte. The significant increase in total supply in these locations over the last few years was facilitated by strong market fundamentals and an increasing trend towards greater localisation of data centre systems, reveals the report.

The three Indian markets together, are expected to witness an additional 453 MW of IT power which is currently in early stages of planning. About two-thirds of this supply was added in the past couple of years, effectively tripling estimated market capacity during this period. Close to 50 per cent of this total supply is committed to or in early stages of planning. Total IT power (live, under construction and committed capacity) of data centre in the APAC region grew from just under 700 MW five years ago, to over 3,000 MW currently.

In India, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Chennai together hold more than 100 MW of live capacity (operational) in Q3 2022. Nearly 189 MW of data centre capacity is already under construction which will effectively triple live capacity in the near future. 1.25 GW of IT Power is in the planning stage (committed and early-stage) of which over 800 MW is already committed to. On the aspect of live, under-construction and planned (committed and early-stage) data centre capacity, Chennai holds the highest 41.4 MW of live capacity, followed by Hyderabad with 33.7 MW and New Delhi with 32.6 MW as on Q3 2022.

While current live capacity is highest in Chennai, it could soon be overtaken by New Delhi where under construction IT supply of 84 MW would almost quadruple its live capacity to 117 MW. With the highest planned (committed and early-stage) IT Power supply among the Indian markets of 485 MW, Hyderabad will continue to be a major Data Center market. Delhi and Chennai have a planned pipeline of 416 MW and 352 MW respectively.