Hyderabad's Premier Choice: RMT's World Class New-Age Marketing Solutions

In today's competitive market, a tailored fit marketing solution is a must for any business. However, navigating the marketing landscape can be challenging without expert guidance. That's where marketing specialists’ step in as invaluable allies. For brands juggling various responsibilities and lacking extensive marketing know-how, these agencies provide a lifeline to enhance their brand visibility and reach.

However, choosing agencies with limited experience can lead to a frustrating cycle where the agency grapples to grasp the brand's needs, resulting in ineffective strategies and wasted investments. The digital-focused shift in marketing has led to a neglect of traditional fundamentals, as businesses prioritize online strategies over established principles such as brand positioning and customer engagement. Hence, finding the right agency becomes a challenging quest, akin to searching for a needle in a haystack.

Moreover, today's marketing is more focused on its digital aspects. However, it is essential to recognize that marketing is a fusion of strategists, brand consultants, creative minds, designers and full-stack technology developers with profound business experience, to propel your product and service to higher planes and expand its reach. And, this is where Red Matter Technologies comes into the picture, founded in Hyderabad in 2015, committed to providing strategic one-stop solutions by incorporating innovative technology in the marketing space.



RMT’s Approach: From Market Research to Effective Tailored Marketing Strategies



RMT serves as the ultimate hub for brands in search of cutting-edge marketing strategies. In a rapidly evolving marketing landscape, staying ahead is imperative, and RMT excels at identifying and adopting the latest trends and technologies. Their services span market strategy & consultancy, research, integrated campaigns, digital marketing, content production, social media, ad films, website and app development, design solutions with AR/VR, and more. RMT ensures clients remain at the forefront of their industries by consistently adapting to the evolving landscape.

RMT boasts an unparalleled track record of elevating national-level brands to iconic status, with a team of seasoned ad veterans wielding over three decades of invaluable expertise in crafting unforgettable marketing campaigns. RMT specializes in several industries, including B2B, D2C, Education, Entertainment, Fashion, Agriscience, Tech, Healthcare, and Web3.0.



RMT conducts thorough market research for its clients to gather comprehensive insights into consumer behavior, industry trends, and competitive landscapes, enabling informed decision-making and strategic planning. Their forte lies in crafting Integrated Marketing Campaigns and adeptly navigating the complexities of Marketing which helps them to set their clients apart in a saturated industry. Rather than solely focusing on execution, RMT collaborates closely with clients, tailoring strategies cost-effectively and by prioritizing a consumer-centric approach, aiming to understand and connect with empowered consumers. Leveraging the expertise of their principal consultants, they provide comprehensive solutions, taking charge of execution or seamlessly integrating with clients' existing partners, as needed.



Srikant Rajasekharuni, CEO and Co-founder of RMT, further says "In the last two years, our ROI-focused approach generated over 300,000 high-quality leads, driving Rs. 400 crores in revenue. Our expertise lies in lead generation, revenue growth and a commitment to tangible business outcomes through strategic marketing solutions. We proudly stand as pioneers at the intersection of traditional marketing principles and new technology, leveraging our robust expertise to deliver unparalleled solutions for our clients, fearlessly venturing into the unknown armed with unparalleled proficiency.”



Why do brands need a Marketing Consultancy?



In India, the market transforms with each kilometer, featuring diverse regional markets defined by unique languages, consumer profiles and brand standings. Here’s how marketing agencies help brands:



1. Consultancies have vast knowledge spanning different industries and numerous brands, allowing them to address challenges effectively by leveraging experience from various sectors. They continuously seek out similar challenges in other industries, ensuring they maintain a broad perspective and can provide innovative solutions tailored to each client's specific requirements.



2. The conflation of marketing with sales by brands often leads to the misallocation of sales-oriented individuals into marketing roles, exacerbating the challenge of retaining and attracting top-tier talents. Further, the cost and time to recruit and teach the resource takes a minimum of 12 months post which a decision could be made, whether or not the person is a fit. If later, the person leaves the organization, this situation can jeopardize the integrity of the marketing cycle, as the departure of key personnel can disrupt operations.



3. Consultancies provide a solution by offering a dedicated team focused on the brand, guaranteeing ongoing supervision and enhancement of marketing endeavors.



4. Consultancies can analyze the brand comprehensively, considering short-term, mid-term, and long-term goals.



Marketing empowers brands to connect with their audience, sharing valuable information to enhance consumer lives through products and services. It provides an ideal platform for brands to stand out, ensuring their voice is heard.

(No Hans India Journalist was involved in creation of this content)