Hydration, Refreshment, andHydration, Refreshment, and Connection—Coca-Cola India’s Signature at Maha Kumbh 2025

Coca-Cola India is set to make a splash at Maha Kumbh 2025, bringing its iconic brands—Coca-Cola, Thums Up, Sprite, Charged, Maaza, Kinley, Limca, Fanta, and Minute Maid—closer to millions of attendees at one of the world’s largest cultural gatherings. With Coca-Cola products available every 400 meters, the brand ensures that no visitor is far from hydrating themselves.

To mark the occasion, the company is launching Maha Kumbh special edition packaging for select beverages, a tribute to India’s rich cultural traditions. The exclusive designs bring a local cultural touch to its products, creating memorable keepsakes. In addition, the on-ground presence is crafted with consumer convenience and delight in mind. Hydration carts and food court activations ensure visitors can quench their thirst with ease, while pairing Coca-Cola beverages with the delicious array of Kumbh’s culinary offerings enhancing every bite.

With iconic visuals and engaging activations, Coca-Cola India is enhancing the festive experience, while driving meaningful impact through its initiatives.

, Vice President Marketing, Coca-Cola India and South West Asia, “We’re delighted to play a part in refreshing millions during one of the country’s most iconic cultural celebrations. We will be pairing our diverse portfolio of beverages with local foods and flavours and bringing to life immersive experiences to make Maha Kumbh even more memorable for all who visit. We are committed to creating social impact through multiple initiatives at the event, that showcase the potential of repurposed packaging and raise awareness about recycling to inspire collective action.”

In pursuit of making a difference, the company has introduced waste management initiatives for collection and recycling of PET waste.

Coca-Cola India is adding a new dimension to Maha Kumbh 2025 by creating lasting moments of joy and connection, ensuring that visitors take home not just memories but a deeper sense of shared responsibility.