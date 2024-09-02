Hydromo Participated at Prestigious CREDAI South Con 2024

Hydromo, renewable energy company of Telangana and Hyderabad participated and was a silver sponsor at prestigious Confederation of Real Estate Developer’s Associations of India (CREDAI) South Con 2024 which was concluded recently. One of the prime areas emphasised at the event was the need for sustainability while constructing future cities with advanced and green technology.



Hydromo focused on the need of developers to adopt renewable energy solutions like solar panels and water recycling. The company emphasised the need for the real estate and construction industries on Wastewater treatment and recycling. By treating and reusing wastewater, developers can significantly reduce their water consumption, decrease the burden on natural water sources, and minimise their environmental footprint as reiterated by Praneeta Thakur, Managing Director, Hydromo.

Participating in this event, Hydromo's Chief Managing Director & Founder, Jayakrishna Chadalawada said: "As a builder or a developer valuing sustainability is not optional,” he further pointed out. “It is the solution to achieving such high value in the future in all factors over a long time. Moving towards green building practices can help developers to enhance the sustainability of their projects, cut down on operation costs, attract environmentally conscious tenants, and contribute to building a better future for all."

The brand displayed at CREDAI South Con various water treatment, wastewater management, and renewable energy solutions& technologies, that include Water treatment plants for Construction, Hydropneumatic Pumps Rainwater Harvesting Systems, Sewage Treatment Plants, Effluent Treatment Plants, Robo pool cleaner, Solar Panels, Solar Street Lights and EV-Charging Stations.

India is a diverse country and each zone has its unique challenges as rightly pointed by Shri Boman Irani, President, of CREDAI National.

He also highlighted that Andhra Pradesh is at the cusp of rapid growth and transformation under the visionary leadership of Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu. Southcon indeed was a collaborative learning platform aimed at helping CREDAI members understand the latest technologies, sustainable construction practices, and project management practices.

“Hydromo has been constantly levelling and curating products & advanced technologies up in sustainable and convenient solutions for builders that will help them incredibly in their journey of achieving better Green Building Ratings along with creating a more sustainable and eco-environmental community,” says Nandita Kanwar, Director | Growth & Strategy, Hydromo.