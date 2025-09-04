Live
Hyundai Motor India Applauds GST Reforms, Paving Way for Stronger Automotive Growth
We at Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) welcome the landmark GST reforms announced by the Government of India. This revolutionary step will provide a strong impetus to the Indian economy, enhance buoyancy and further strengthen consumer confidence.
By reducing the tax burden on essential goods, the Government has laid the foundation for inclusive growth and a robust, consumption-led economy.
The GST overhaul will directly benefit the automotive sector. The announced reforms align seamlessly with the Government’s commitment to Viksit Bharatand the Make in Indiainitiative, encouraging domestic manufacturing and boosting demand across both urban and rural markets.
Notably, 60% of our ICE portfolio will now fall under the 18% slab rate, with the remainder at 40%.
HMIL remains committed to supporting the Government of India’s vision and contributing meaningfully to the nation’s journey toward becoming a global manufacturing powerhouse.
