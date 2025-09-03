Hyundai Motor India Limited Celebrates 10 Glorious Years of iconic CRETA Introduces CRETA King and King Limited Edition
Upgrades CRETA Line up including CRETA Knight with new features
Marking a decade of the iconic Hyundai CRETA in India, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) today introduced CRETA King and CRETA King Limited Edition. Additionally, the company also introduced new feature upgrades across CRETA variants, fulfilling the needs of aspirational customers across the country.
Commenting on the introduction of CRETA King, Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “At HMIL, we have always believed in delighting our customers with fresh choices and enhanced experiences. Ahead of this festive season, we are excited to introduce the CRETA King and CRETA King Limited Edition in our blockbuster SUV, the Hyundai CRETA. These additions, coupled with enriched feature offerings in the CRETA line up will reinforce our commitment to offering products that blend style, performance, technology and safety. We are confident that these new introductions will add to the festive excitement and further strengthen the appeal of Hyundai’s most loved SUV among Indian customers.”
Hyundai CRETA King
Continuing its undisputed leadership reign, the Hyundai CRETA King (top of the line trim) brings forth an enticing SUV for the customers.
Key Features:
- R18 (D= 462 mm) diamond cut alloys
- Driver power seat memory function
- Passenger seat electric 8 way adjust
- Passenger seat electric walk-in device
- Dashcam
- Wireless Android Auto /Apple Car Play
- Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control (DATC) with touch panel
- Front row seatback table with IT device holder & retractable cup holder
- Sliding Front console armrest with storage
- Exclusive King Emblem
The Hyundai CRETA King is available with 1.5l MPi petrol Engine (6-speed Manual Transmission and IVT Transmission), 1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel engine (6-speed Manual Transmission & 6 Speed Automatic transmission) and 1.5 l Turbo GDi Petrol Engine (7 speed DCT).
New Color: Introducing the All-new Black Matte color which will now be available in CRETA
Hyundai CRETA King Limited Edition
Celebrating the 10-year legacy of the Undisputed, Ultimate SUV- Hyundai CRETA, HMIL has introduced CRETA King Limited Edition. The limited-edition SUV will offer customers an exclusive ownership experience.
In addition to the features offered in CRETA King, the CRETA King Limited Edition features exclusive ‘King’ Branding on:
- Seat belt cover
- Headrest cushion
- Carpet mat
- Key Cover
- Door cladding
The Hyundai CRETA King Limited Edition is available with 1.5l MPi petrol Engine (IVT Transmission) and 1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel engine (6 Speed Automatic transmission). The SUV will be available in Abyss Black, Atlas White and Black Matte color.
Hyundai CRETA King Knight
With an enigmatic all-black allure, The CRETA King Knight will also come equipped with upgraded features captivating customers with its distinguished style and unmatched road presence.
Key Features:
- R18 (D= 462 mm) Matte Black alloys
- Driver power seat memory function
- Passenger seat electric 8 way adjust
- Passenger seat electric walk-in device
- Dashcam
- Wireless Android Auto /Apple Car Play
- Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control (DATC) with touch panel
- Front row seatback table with IT device holder & retractable cup holder
- Sliding Front console armrest with storage
- Exclusive Knight Emblem
The Hyundai CRETA King Knight is available with 1.5l MPi petrol Engine (IVT Transmission) and 1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel engine (6 Speed Automatic transmission).
Further bolstering the legendary CRETA line up, HMIL has introduced a host of new features across variants :
- Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control (DATC) with touch panel
- Wireless Android Auto /Apple Car Play
- Dashcam
- R18 (D= 462 mm) alloys
- CRETA N Line now also comes equipped with Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control (DATC) with touch panel, Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay and Dashcam across the lineup
Hyundai CRETA Pricing
Powertrain
Transmission
Variants
S(O)
SX
SX Tech
SX Premium
KING
King Knight
King Limited Edition
1.5l MPi petrol
MT
14 48 900
15 47 400
16 25 400
16 34 390
17 88 500
IVT
15 98 900
17 75 400
17 84 390
19 34 500
19 49 400
19 64 300
1.5l U2 CRDi diesel
MT
16 07 200
17 83 700
17 92 690
19 46 900
AT
17 57 200
20 42 100
20 77 000
20 91 900
1.5l Turbo GDi petrol
MT
DCT
20 61 100
Hyundai CRETA N Line Pricing
Powertrain
Transmission
Variants
N8
N10
1.5l Turbo GDi petrol
MT
19 70 300
DCT
18 46 300
20 65 900