Hyundai Motor India Limited Celebrates 10 Glorious Years of iconic CRETA Introduces CRETA King and King Limited Edition

Marking a decade of the iconic Hyundai CRETA in India, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) today introduced CRETA King and CRETA King Limited Edition. Additionally, the company also introduced new feature upgrades across CRETA variants, fulfilling the needs of aspirational customers across the country.

Commenting on the introduction of CRETA King, Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “At HMIL, we have always believed in delighting our customers with fresh choices and enhanced experiences. Ahead of this festive season, we are excited to introduce the CRETA King and CRETA King Limited Edition in our blockbuster SUV, the Hyundai CRETA. These additions, coupled with enriched feature offerings in the CRETA line up will reinforce our commitment to offering products that blend style, performance, technology and safety. We are confident that these new introductions will add to the festive excitement and further strengthen the appeal of Hyundai’s most loved SUV among Indian customers.”

Hyundai CRETA King

Continuing its undisputed leadership reign, the Hyundai CRETA King (top of the line trim) brings forth an enticing SUV for the customers.

Key Features:

R18 (D= 462 mm) diamond cut alloys

Driver power seat memory function

Passenger seat electric 8 way adjust

Passenger seat electric walk-in device

Dashcam

Wireless Android Auto /Apple Car Play

Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control (DATC) with touch panel

Front row seatback table with IT device holder & retractable cup holder

Sliding Front console armrest with storage

Exclusive King Emblem

The Hyundai CRETA King is available with 1.5l MPi petrol Engine (6-speed Manual Transmission and IVT Transmission), 1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel engine (6-speed Manual Transmission & 6 Speed Automatic transmission) and 1.5 l Turbo GDi Petrol Engine (7 speed DCT).

New Color: Introducing the All-new Black Matte color which will now be available in CRETA

Hyundai CRETA King Limited Edition

Celebrating the 10-year legacy of the Undisputed, Ultimate SUV- Hyundai CRETA, HMIL has introduced CRETA King Limited Edition. The limited-edition SUV will offer customers an exclusive ownership experience.

In addition to the features offered in CRETA King, the CRETA King Limited Edition features exclusive ‘King’ Branding on:

Seat belt cover

Headrest cushion

Carpet mat

Key Cover

Door cladding

The Hyundai CRETA King Limited Edition is available with 1.5l MPi petrol Engine (IVT Transmission) and 1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel engine (6 Speed Automatic transmission). The SUV will be available in Abyss Black, Atlas White and Black Matte color.

Hyundai CRETA King Knight

With an enigmatic all-black allure, The CRETA King Knight will also come equipped with upgraded features captivating customers with its distinguished style and unmatched road presence.

Key Features:

R18 (D= 462 mm) Matte Black alloys

Driver power seat memory function

Passenger seat electric 8 way adjust

Passenger seat electric walk-in device

Dashcam

Wireless Android Auto /Apple Car Play

Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control (DATC) with touch panel

Front row seatback table with IT device holder & retractable cup holder

Sliding Front console armrest with storage

Exclusive Knight Emblem

The Hyundai CRETA King Knight is available with 1.5l MPi petrol Engine (IVT Transmission) and 1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel engine (6 Speed Automatic transmission).

Further bolstering the legendary CRETA line up, HMIL has introduced a host of new features across variants :

Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control (DATC) with touch panel

Wireless Android Auto /Apple Car Play

Dashcam

R18 (D= 462 mm) alloys

CRETA N Line now also comes equipped with Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control (DATC) with touch panel, Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay and Dashcam across the lineup

Hyundai CRETA Pricing Powertrain Transmission Variants S(O) SX SX Tech SX Premium KING King Knight King Limited Edition 1.5l MPi petrol MT 14 48 900 15 47 400 16 25 400 16 34 390 17 88 500 IVT 15 98 900 17 75 400 17 84 390 19 34 500 19 49 400 19 64 300 1.5l U2 CRDi diesel MT 16 07 200 17 83 700 17 92 690 19 46 900 AT 17 57 200 20 42 100 20 77 000 20 91 900 1.5l Turbo GDi petrol MT DCT 20 61 100 Hyundai CRETA N Line Pricing Powertrain Transmission Variants N8 N10 1.5l Turbo GDi petrol MT 19 70 300 DCT 18 46 300 20 65 900