Hyundai Motor installs EV charging station in Chennai, plans 100 facilities in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi : Automaker Hyundai Motor India on Monday inaugurated its first 180 kW (kilowatts) DC fast public electric-powered vehicles (EV) charging station in Chennai, comprising 150 kW & 30 kW connectors.

The company also said that it aims to set up 100 fast public charging stations in Tamil Nadu as part of its commitment to the state.

"In line with Hyundai's vision of 'Progress for Humanity', we aim to enhance the convenience of all EV users, and hence our charging stations can be utilised by any four-wheeler EV user," Jae Wan Ryu, Executive Director - Corporate Planning, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), said in a statement.



"HMIL envisages to install 100 charging stations across Tamil Nadu, to enhance the EV ecosystem and motivate more customers towards EV adoption across the state," he added.

According to the automaker, EV owners can access the charging facility on the company's own Charger Management System in the my Hyundai App, for easy location, navigation and pre-booking of charging slots, making digital payments and remote charging status monitoring.

In addition to the fast public charging station, over 170 of the charging points currently available in Tamil Nadu are mapped in the "EV Charge" section of the my Hyundai app for customer convenience.