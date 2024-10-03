I-T probe links NGOs with foreign funding, stalling India economic projects: Report

New Delhi: A recent Income-Tax (I-T) probe into certain non-government organisations (NGOs) in the country has revealed their alleged links with foreign funding as well as their alleged involvement in activities stalling major economic and developmental projects in the country.

The I-T probe, initiated after searches on September 7, 2022, at the offices of Oxfam, the Centre for Policy Research (CPR), the Environics Trust, the Legal Initiative for Forest and Environment, and Care India Solution for Sustainable Development, alleges that these NGOs have been involved in activities that stall major economic and developmental projects in the country.

As per a report in The Indian Express, over 75 per cent of the funding for four of the five NGOs came from foreign sources over a five-year span. The report mentioned, citing documents, that reliance on international donations is claimed to be influencing their operational agendas within India.

The report findings suggest that the NGOs are not only financially intertwined, but also share key personnel, further linking them in their missions.

The allegations in the probe include discrepancies in their annual returns and potential misutilisation of foreign funds. Following these findings, the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licences for these organisations were revoked, leading to ongoing legal battles in the Delhi High Court.

While Oxfam is accused of allegedly supporting international campaigns against Indian corporations, notably targeting the Adani Group, the CPR faces claims of mismanaging foreign donations, with the department asserting that it is involved in the Hasdeo movement against coal mining. According to the I-T report, Environics Trust is alleged to have funded local protests against significant industrial projects, including a steel plant by JSW, and is implicated in broader anti-development activities through its connections with international organisations by the department.

The NGO LIFE is said to be closely associated with foreign NGOs, specifically Earth Justice, and is accused of allegedly stalling coal projects in India through legal avenues.

Ritwick Dutta, founder of LIFE, has refuted claims of interconnection among the NGOs, insisting that the organisation operates independently and does not collaborate with Oxfam, CPR or Care India. Other NGOs did not immediately comment on the report.