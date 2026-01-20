ICICI Bank shares down over 2% post Q3 earnings

New Delhi: Shares of ICICI Bank on Monday ended over 2 per cent lower after the private sector lender said its consolidated net profit for the December 2025 quarter declined 2.68 per cent. The stock dipped 2.26 per cent to settle at Rs 1,379.80 on the BSE. During the day, it declined 3.65 per cent to Rs 1,360 apiece. At the NSE, the stock edged lower by 2.14 per cent to close at Rs 1,380.60. During the day, it dropped by 3.60 per cent to Rs 1,360 per share. The company’s market valuation eroded by Rs 22,566.78 crore to Rs 9,86,857.93 crore. The decline in the stock was a major drag on the equity markets on Monday. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 324.17 points or 0.39 per cent to settle at 83,246.18.

The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 108.85 points or 0.42 per cent to 25,585.50. The company’s earnings were announced on Saturday. ICICI Bank had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 12,883.37 crore for the October-December period in 2024 and Rs 13,537.06 crore in the July-September quarter of this fiscal year. On a standalone basis, the second-largest private sector lender reported a profit after tax of Rs 11,318 crore, down from Rs 11,792 crore in the year-ago period. It had to set aside Rs 145 crore following the implementation of the new labour codes, and the overall provisions doubled to 2,556 crore. The bank disclosed that the provisions included a Rs 1,283 crore standard asset provision mandated by the Reserve Bank following a supervisory review in respect of agricultural loans.