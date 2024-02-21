iCreate, Microsoft, IT Ministry to skill 11K innovators, startups in AI in India

New Delhi: Microsoft India and iCreate (the International Centre for Entrepreneurship and Technology) will provide AI skilling opportunities to 11,000 innovators, startups, and youth from across the country via Microsoft's learning management system, it was announced on Wednesday.

On completion, the participants will receive globally recognised certifications from Microsoft, providing a boost to their employability and career progression.

The announcement was made at the launch of ‘iMPEL-AI’ (iCreate-Microsoft programme for Emerging Leaders in Artificial Intelligence) by Microsoft India, iCreate and Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY).

The programme will screen 1,100 AI innovators across India to become AI ‘most valuable players’ (MVPs) and focus on priority themes of healthcare, financial inclusion, sustainability, education, agriculture and smart cities.

In the second stage, the programme will select and scale 100 startups across the country to build with Azure OpenAI.

"The iMPEL-AI programme is carefully designed to foster AI innovation and product development with access to both mentorship and technology infrastructure that are needed by Indian innovators to build globally successful AI ventures," said Avinash Punekar, CEO of iCreate.

Jean-Philippe Courtois, EVP and President, National Transformation Partnerships, Microsoft said that India is uniquely positioned to seize the extraordinary AI opportunity.

"We are already seeing incredible value from AI innovation in India, from supporting farmers with digital chatbots to transforming economic opportunities for underserved communities through translation tools," he said.

iCreate will collaborate with leading institutions and incubators in tier 2, 3 and 4 cities in order to democratise AI innovation in the country. The Northeast region and its innovators will receive a fillip through this programme through targeted bootcamps and AI-driven problem-solving initiatives to support grassroot innovators.

"We believe that partnerships are the way to accelerate the growth of our innovation ecosystem. The government is committed to shaping, nurturing, and catalysing the future of safe and trusted AI," said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT.

Ahmedabad-based iCreate is a leading institution for transforming startups based on tech innovation into successful businesses.