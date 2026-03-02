Ongole MLA reviews road widening works

Ongole: The MLA of Ongole, Damacharla Janardhana Rao, along with the OMC Commissioner Dr Koduri Venkateswara Rao, and other officials and public representatives, inspected the Gandhi Park road widening works in Ongole on Sunday.

The development works, undertaken at a cost of Rs 50 lakhs, covering road widening and other infrastructure improvements near Gandhi Park, were reviewed in detail. MLA Janardhana Rao met with members of the Fancy Goods Merchant Association and urged them to extend their cooperation on the road-widening initiative.

Addressing officials, the MLA strongly emphasized that development works must be carried out without negligence or corruption. He stated that only quality work, appreciated by the public, builds a good reputation for both the government and its officials. He directed authorities to complete the project ahead of schedule while strictly maintaining quality standards.

District Libraries Organisation Chairman Muppavarapu Suchitra, Market Yard Chairman Rachagarla Venkatarao, Deputy Mayor Vemuri Suryanarayana, Fancy Goods Association President Chenchaiah Gupta, Ongole TDP President Bandaru Madan, and others participated in the meeting.