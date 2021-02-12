IDEMIA partners with Federal Bank to help enable biometric authentication for bank employees

IDEMIA, the global market leader in augmented identity solutions has partnered with Federal Bank Limited in India to improve their existing access control and employee management systems with contactless biometric access control. Based on IDEMIA's SmartBio SDK, this solution leverages facial and iris verification to authenticate employees for attendance and for access to the Core Banking System (CBS).

The shift to contactless solutions is underway globally, with biometric technology being increasingly explored as an alternative to touch-based authentication methods (such as fingerprint authentication). In this regard, Federal Bank solicited IDEMIA to help them implement a new access control system leveraging facial and iris verification to enable touchless access control at various points. To complete enrolment, employees register their iris using a dedicated device plugged into a laptop. Once registered, the employee's biometric template is registered to Federal Bank's database and is used as a reference when access is requested to its secure systems.



In addition to providing additional levels of security, the augmented biometric templates will also enable Federal Bank to extend the capabilities of its multi-biometric system in a post-COVID work scenario.



"Together, our partnership will address a key operational challenge of the pandemic by reducing contact points. Implementation of this robust, reliable, and powerful access control system reaffirms IDEMIA's leadership in contactless biometrics for a secure, convenient and hygienic access control in India," says Pankaj Kundra, Digital Business Regional Head for India, Middle East & Africa at IDEMIA



Shalini Warrier, Executive Director, Federal Bank said: "Federal Bank is constantly on the lookout for innovative solutions and new technologies that will drive improvements for our employees and customers. The introduction of face authentication techniques is one more step in this direction, and we are delighted to be a pioneer in this capability in India. We are excited to partner with IDEMIA to help implement this new biometric access control system and are confident their expertise in the fields of identity and security will make this a great success."