IFC invests $10 million in Endiya Partners Fund

Hyderabad: Endiya Partners Fund II, a city-based venture capital fund, has received a commitment of Rs 75 crore ($10 million) from the International Financial Corporation(IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, the company said on Monday.

IFC has also committed an additional $10 million for direct co-investments alongside Endiya Fund II, it said in a press release. "Early Stage VC investment volumes in India are markedly lower than VC volumes in countries like the US and China. Our investment in VC funds like Endiya helps mobilize capital from other LPs and brings that capital to path breaking early stage businesses.

Endiya Partners has demonstrated differentiation in access to high-quality Pre- Series A opportunities in enterprise technology and healthtech sectors," said Jun Zhang, IFC Country Head, India.

Endiya Partners is a seed and early-stage venture capital firm investing in IP-led Indian product startups that are globally relevant.