IIL, CIFE join hands to develop fish vaccine

Hyderabad: City-based vaccine manufacturer Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL) announced its partnership with Central Institute of Fisheries Education (CIFE), a Mumbai-based Indian Council of Agricultural Research Institute, for the commercial development of vaccine against commonbacterial diseases in freshwater fishes.

Under this tie-up, CIFE will provide technology for two inactivated bacterial vaccines, one for Columnaris disease, a condition affecting freshwater fish species, and other for Edwardsiellosis that cause high degree of mortality, leading to severe economic losses.

Dr K Anand Kumar, Managing Director, Indian Immunologicals Limited, said,"We are committed to introducing new products in the aquaculture market to support shrimp and fish farmers.These vaccines will increase productivity and protect fish schools from various diseases."

With the launch of products for aquaculture market, IIL forayed into aqua business in October 2022.

"IIL is planningto introduce vaccines and immune stimulants with tech transfer from various fisheries institutes under ICAR. Several fish vaccine candidates are currently being evaluated by IIL for commercialization. Launch of such vaccines may have a positive impact on reducing indiscriminate use of chemical or antibiotic based treatment methods," Dr Priyabrata Pattnaik, Deputy Managing Director, Indian Immunologicals Limited added.

India is the third largest fish producer in the world and more than65 per cent of India's fish is through Inland Fisheries and Aquaculture. In terms of employment, the sector supports livelihood of over 28 million people in India especially the marginalised and vulnerablecommunities. Export earnings from the fisheries sector stood at$7.76 billion during 2021-22.