IIL working on COVID-19 vaccine

Hyderabad: City-based Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL), a vaccine manufacturing company, on Tuesday announced that the company would soon commence research for developing a vaccine for coronav irus (COVID-19), the pandemic which has infected more than a million and killed about 55,000 people across the world so far.

It joined hands with Griffith University of Australia by entering into an agreement for research collaboration to conduct exploratory research to develop a lead vaccine candidate for coronavirus.

Under this collaboration, scientists from Indian Immunologicals Limited and Griffith University (Australia) will develop a 'Live Attenuated SARS-CoV-2 vaccine' or Covid-19 vaccine using the latest codon de-optimization technology.

The technology looks promising for developing a vaccine for prophylactic, active, single dose immunization against coronavirus in humans, with an enhanced safety profile.

The vaccine is expected to provide long-lasting protection with a single dose administration with an anticipated safety profile similar to other licensed vaccines for active immunization.

Upon completion of the research, the vaccine strain will be transferred to Indian Immunologicals Limited and the vaccine maker will work accordingly with the country's regulator - CDSCO (the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation) - to further conduct clinical trials which will be taken up in a phased manner.

IIL intends to use its existing vero cell platform technology for mass production of the virus.

Dr K Anand Kumar, Managing Director, Indian Immunologicals Limited, said, "IIL has taken up this initiative to develop a vaccine candidate for the pandemic - COVID-19.

IIL's leadership in producing safe and affordable human and veterinary vaccines will enable us to progress well in this endeavor".