  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

IKP Knowledge Park holding IKMC-2023

IKP Knowledge Park holding IKMC-2023
x
Highlights

IKP Knowledge Park (IKP) is organizing the 17th edition of its annual flagship event, the International Knowledge Millennium Conference (IKMC-2023), on the 30 and 31 October 2023, in Hyderabad, with the main theme ‘Shaping the Possible: Making Positive Impact In the Anthropocene’.

Hyderabad: IKP Knowledge Park (IKP) is organizing the 17th edition of its annual flagship event, the International Knowledge Millennium Conference (IKMC-2023), on the 30 and 31 October 2023, in Hyderabad, with the main theme ‘Shaping the Possible: Making Positive Impact In the Anthropocene’.

Anthropocene, the current geological epoch, represents a new phase in our planet’s history, where the collective actions of the human race have become the dominant force shaping the Earth’s ecosystems and natural processes The first day opened with the inauguration of start-up exhibition by Dr Jitendra Kumar, MD of BIRAC and Dr Uday Desai, former Director of IIT Hyderabad.

More than a hundred start-ups across different sectors – including medical devices and digital health, industrial biotech and biopharma, agri-tech and clean-tech – and at different stages of their journey participated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X