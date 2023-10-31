Live
IKP Knowledge Park holding IKMC-2023
Hyderabad: IKP Knowledge Park (IKP) is organizing the 17th edition of its annual flagship event, the International Knowledge Millennium Conference (IKMC-2023), on the 30 and 31 October 2023, in Hyderabad, with the main theme ‘Shaping the Possible: Making Positive Impact In the Anthropocene’.
Anthropocene, the current geological epoch, represents a new phase in our planet’s history, where the collective actions of the human race have become the dominant force shaping the Earth’s ecosystems and natural processes The first day opened with the inauguration of start-up exhibition by Dr Jitendra Kumar, MD of BIRAC and Dr Uday Desai, former Director of IIT Hyderabad.
More than a hundred start-ups across different sectors – including medical devices and digital health, industrial biotech and biopharma, agri-tech and clean-tech – and at different stages of their journey participated.