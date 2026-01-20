  1. Home
  2. Business
Business

IMF raises India's growth forecast to 7.3%

  • Created On:  20 Jan 2026 7:29 AM IST
IMF raises Indias growth forecast to 7.3%
X

New Delhi: The International Monetary Fund raised its forecast for India's economic growth in fiscal 2026 by 0.7 percentage points to 7.3%, citing strong momentum, but said growth is likely to slow to 6.4% in the following two fiscal years as cyclical factors fade.

The upgrade follows a revision earlier this month by India's National Statistics Office, which raised its estimate for growth to 7.4% in the year ending March 31, above the government's initial projection of 6.3% to 6.8%. In its World Economic Outlook report released on Monday, the IMF said the upward revision for fiscal 2026 reflected "better-than-expected outturn in the third quarter of the year and strong momentum in the fourth quarter."

"India is a key growth engine for the world," Julie Kozack, Director of the IMF's Communications Department, said last week in a separate briefing, noting that the Fund had previously estimated growth for fiscal 2026 at 6.6% in its Article IV staff report.

Tags

IMF IndiaforecastIndia economic outlookWorld Economic OutlookIndia GDP growthGlobal economic growth
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Durga temple EO inspects developmental works

Durga temple EO inspects developmental works

National News

More
Share it
X