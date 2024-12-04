IMT Hyderabad Hosts Grand Convocation Ceremony to Celebrate Graduating batch of 2022-2024

IMT Hyderabad, hosted its convocation ceremony for the batch of 2022-2024 on its campus, celebrating the successful culmination of another academic year. The auspicious event witnessed an inspiring procession led by Dr. Chakrapani Chaturvedula, Dean (Academics), IMT Hyderabad, and the distinguished Chief Guest, Shri. Sunil Mathur, MD & CEO, Siemens India.

The convocation procession comprised Dr K Sriharsha Reddy, Director, IMT Hyderabad, the members of the Board of Governors, and the faculty members. The ceremony commenced with the Chief Guest and the Director of IMT Hyderabad lighting the inaugural lamp, symbolizing a prayer for unity and harmony.

Addressing the gathering, Dr K Sriharsha Reddy shared key highlights from the academic year 2024, presenting the annual report. He announced the introduction of two new programs, PGDM-IT, launched in collaboration with HCL Tech, and PGDM-Logistics and Supply Chain Management, launched in collaboration with CII - Institute of Logistics. He also highlighted all the significant events that took place during the year. He emphasized notable achievements in placements with over 70 prestigious companies, including BNY Mellon, PepsiCo, and Accenture, among others, visiting the campus for final placements and providing a range of exciting opportunities for the graduating students.

Kamal Nath, the esteemed Chief Mentor of IMT Hyderabad, addressed the graduating Class of 2024, commending their transformation into accomplished professionals shaped by the institute’s rigorous academic environment and core values of integrity, empathy, and innovation. Emphasizing the importance of resilience and ethical leadership, he inspired the graduates to embrace challenges, drive positive societal change, and pursue their aspirations boldly. Shri Kamal Nath also reminded the students of the enduring support offered by IMT Hyderabad’s faculty and alumni network, encouraging them to stay connected and contribute to the institution’s legacy.

The Chief Guest, Sunil Mathur, in his address, discussed the transformative role of cutting-edge technologies and innovations that are shaping the future. He emphasized how these advancements are not only driving change in India but also on a global scale, highlighting the need to stay ahead in these rapidly evolving fields to maintain a competitive edge. Shri Mathur urged the students to recognize that the responsibility for leading this transformation rests with them, encouraging them to remain curious and passionate. He emphasized the importance of continuous learning and networking as key factors in their future success.

As a token of recognition for their outstanding performances, 4 gold medals and 4 silver medals were awarded to the most deserving students of the batch of 2022-2024, acknowledging their exemplary dedication and academic brilliance along with a Distinguished Achievement Award to one of the students.

Towards the end of the ceremony, Dr K Sriharsha Reddy expressed his gratitude by honoring the chief guest, Shri Sunil Mathur, with a token of appreciation. The convocation concluded with a vote of thanks given by Dr Chakrapani Chaturvedula, Dean Academics, IMT Hyderabad, who gave heartfelt congratulations to all the students for their remarkable achievements and best wishes for their future endeavors. The event served as a testament to IMT Hyderabad's commitment to fostering excellence, knowledge, and leadership among the students, contributing to the growth and progress of the business community and society at large.







