Indel Money Limited Announces Sixth Public Issue of Secured, Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs)
Secured NCDs of face value of ₹1,000 each
Indel Money Limited, a non-deposit taking non-banking finance company (“NBFC”) in the gold loan sector, announced its sixth public issue of Secured NCDs of face value of ₹ 1,000 each. The Issue opens on October 13, 2025, and closes on October 28, 2025 (with an option of early closure in the case of early over subscription).
Umesh Mohanan, Executive Director and CEO, Indel Money said, “We are very optimistic about raising money from market as investors had shown keen interest in our earlier public issues. They have strong confidence in our business model, growth prospects, profitability, and governance culture. We are committed to strengthening our leadership in the gold loan segment by leveraging our core strengths and expanding our presence across the country. As we continue to grow our loan portfolio through a wider network of branches, our focus on enhancing profitability will remain intact. We see immense opportunities in rural and semi-urban markets where we aim to serve individuals and small businesses with reliable, transparent, and hassle-free financial solutions.”
The Secured NCDs come with the face value of ₹ 1,000 each. The issue includes a Base Issue Size for an amount of up to ₹150 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to ₹150 crore, aggregating up to ₹300 crore. The Lead Managers to the Issue are InCred Capital Financial Services Limited and Trust Investment Advisors Private Limited along with Lead Brokers, Trust and Motilal Oswal.
The funds raised through this issue will be used for the purpose of onward lending, financing, and for repayment/ prepayment of principal and interest on borrowings of the Company (at least 75%) and general corporate purposes* (a maximum of up to 25%).
*The Net Proceeds will be first utilized towards the Objects mentioned above. The balance is proposed to be utilized for general corporate purposes, subject to such utilization not exceeding 25% of the gross proceeds, in compliance with the SEBI NCS Regulations.
Indel Money Limited has a total Assets Under Management (AUM) of ₹2,690 crore as on June 30, 2025. Gold Loans constitute up to 91.82% of the loan portfolio. As on September 30, 2025, the NBFC has a network of 366 branches spread across the states of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Andaman and Nicobar, Gujarat, Rajashtan and the Union territory of Puducherry.