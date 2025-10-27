India Crosses 34,000 GPUs: BharathCloud’s Rahul Takkallapally on Building a Self-Reliant GPU Ecosystem

India has hit a significant milestone in the tech industry. As per the Ministry of Electronics & IT, India has crossed the capacity of 34,000 GPUs as part of the IndiaAI Mission. It is the start of a new era in India’s digital growth, positioning the country as a serious contributor to global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Innovation. As in the tech industry, GPUs have become the modern foundation, and it shows the commendable power of India as a nation to contribute to future technology.

For the training and innovation of AI models, GPUs are a crucial part. GPUs help in processing huge amounts of data and running advanced algorithms. The modern applications based on healthcare, agriculture, education, and more are upgraded through GPUs. Access to artificial intelligence infrastructure and innovative technologies has been limited in India. However, this achievement has made a shift in the perception, showcasing India’s presence globally.

Why does cloud infrastructure matter for India?

The rapid expansion of cloud infrastructure is reshaping India’s digital and economic future. As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes central to progress across industries, building strong, scalable, and self-reliant cloud infrastructure has become a national priority.

According to Rahul Takkallapally, Co-founder of BharathCloud, he shares a grounded perspective on this shift. According to him, the surge in GPU capacity is not just a technological milestone — it’s the foundation for India’s AI-led transformation. The milestone reflects both the country’s growing AI ambitions and its readiness to invest in deep infrastructure capabilities.

Powering the AI Revolution

GPUs are the engines driving today’s AI revolution. Unlike traditional CPUs, GPUs are designed to manage large-scale parallel processing essential for training and deploying complex AI models.

BharathCloud is accelerating this transformation through regional, GPU-powered cloud infrastructure that makes AI resources accessible across India.

Key highlights of this shift include:

• Wider Access: Democratizing AI infrastructure beyond Tier-1 cities to Tier-2 and Tier-3 regions.

• Scalable Growth: Creating regional clusters of computing power to handle expanding AI workloads.

• Faster Innovation: Enabling startups, SMEs, and institutions to build and deploy AI solutions locally.

This approach ensures that access to AI capabilities is not centralised but distributed, empowering innovators across the country.

Strengthening India’s Digital Independence

India’s increasing GPU capacity and regional data centers mark a turning point — a move from dependency on global providers toward homegrown technological autonomy.

A strong domestic infrastructure provides:

• Data Control: Enhanced sovereignty over sensitive national data.

• Pricing Power: Localized pricing models tailored to Indian businesses.

• Strategic Access: Independence in high-stakes sectors such as defence, healthcare, and governance.

This transformation is not only technical but strategic — reinforcing India’s journey toward a self-reliant digital economy.

Building the Foundation for AI Growth

AI advancement relies on both smart software and efficient infrastructure. Modern data centres are evolving from storage facilities into AI innovation hubs capable of managing high-performance workloads while optimising energy consumption.

For India, this evolution is particularly significant because:

• Energy efficiency ensures sustainability in a resource-constrained environment.

• Performance-driven design supports large-scale AI training and deployment.

• Scalable infrastructure fuels long-term digital competitiveness.

Enabling Innovation through BharathCloud

“A critical pillar of self-reliance lies in creating energy-efficient, AI infrastructure across the country,” says Rahul Takkallapally, Co-founder of BharathCloud. “The expansion of advanced cloud infrastructure in regional areas is driving inclusive AI growth beyond urban centres. As data centres multiply, investing in energy-efficient operations will be critical for reducing costs and ensuring long-term scalability for AI-driven workloads.”

Through its mission, BharathCloud focuses on:

• Developing energy-efficient, GPU-enabled data centers.

• Supporting AI-driven businesses and institutions across regions.

• Driving grassroots digital transformation aligned with national goals.

The company’s vision is to make AI accessible, sustainable, and scalable across the country.

Policy Support and Ecosystem Development

The Indian government is increasingly prioritizing cloud and AI infrastructure as key enablers of economic growth. Policy reforms can accelerate the creation of a robust and competitive ecosystem.

Key enablers include:

• Regulatory Support: Simplified compliance and clear data governance norms.

• Tax Incentives: Encouraging local data center investments.

• Startup Empowerment: Policies that help cloud-based startups compete globally.

• Funding Support: Public and private investments to build AI-ready infrastructure.

These reforms can help domestic providers like BharathCloud scale faster and strengthen India’s position in the global AI landscape.

The Road Ahead

This progress reflects that India is ready to take the lead in AI development. Voices like BharathCloud show that the private sector is also aligned with the nation’s vision. By aligning its services with the national vision of a self-reliant digital India, BharathCloud is not just providing infrastructure — it is laying the foundation for grassroots innovation, local R&D, and a thriving AI ecosystem that reaches every corner of the country.