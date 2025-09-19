Live
India extends Maldives’ bonds repayment deadline
Highlights
New Delhi has rolled over, for one more year, $50 million Maldives’ government bonds as “an emergency financial assistance,” the Indian High...
New Delhi has rolled over, for one more year, $50 million Maldives’ government bonds as “an emergency financial assistance,” the Indian High Commission said here Thursday. The deadline for the repayment of a $50 million Treasury Bill (T-bill) was extended once again “on the request of the Maldives government.
“Since March 2019, the Government of India has been facilitating subscription of several such Treasury Bills by the State Bank of India (SBI) and rolling them over, annually, interest-free to the Government of Maldives,” the Indian High Commission said in a statement.
