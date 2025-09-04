India-Germany bilateral trade will double

New Delhi: Amid significant and far-reaching changes on the global strategic landscape, India and Germany will work towards doubling the bilateral trade, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said on Wednesday, adding that together, they would like India-EU free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations to move to a decisive conclusion soon.

Bilateral trade has grown significantly over the past decade between the two nations, reaching a record high of around $33.4 billion (28 billion euros) in 2024. In a press briefing with visiting German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, EAM Jaishankar said that in one of his earlier interviews, his German counterpart had said he was very confident that ‘we would be doubling our trade’ with India. “Let me assure him that India fully reciprocates that sentiment. We look forward to working with the German government towards this,” the EAM stressed.