India, Germany hold discussions to develop abandoned mines into heritage sites

New Delhi : India and Germany have held discussions to develop abandoned mines into heritage sites. Mines Secretary V.L. Kantha Rao on Monday held a meeting with Germany's economic cooperation Jochen Flasbarth on the issue.

"V.L. Kantha Rao, Secretary, @MinesMinIndia held discussion with Jochen Flasbarth, State Secretary, Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (#BMZ), Government of Germany on converting the abandoned mines into Heritage Sites to showcase the roles such mines played in the economic development of the country," the Ministry of Mines said in a post on X.

"Both sides agreed to have further discussion and arrive at the modalities of cooperation in this regard," the post further said.