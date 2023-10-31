Live
- Cyber-security researcher claims data leak of 81.5 cr Indians ‘fake’
- PL First Cut - IOCL Q2FY24
- Will challenge tribunal order on compensation to Tatas in SC, says Bengal Minister
- Core sector industries clock 8.1% growth in September
- PM Modi to interact with India's Asian para games contingent on Wednesday
- Tendulkar's statue inside Wankhede Stadium to be inaugurated ahead of India vs Sri Lanka World Cup tie
- Govt orders probe after Opposition MPs' claims of receiving hacking attempt warnings from Apple
- PL Stock Report: UPL (UPLL IN) - Q2FY24 Result Update – Lackluster operating performance; outlook bleak - HOLD
- Foreign airlines to operate 2,336 weekly flights to and from 23 Indian cities in current winter schedule
- PL First Cut – Navin Fluorine Intnl Ltd Q2FY24 – Swarnendu Bhushan – Co – Head of Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
Just In
India, Germany hold discussions to develop abandoned mines into heritage sites
Highlights
India and Germany have held discussions to develop abandoned mines into heritage sites.
New Delhi : India and Germany have held discussions to develop abandoned mines into heritage sites. Mines Secretary V.L. Kantha Rao on Monday held a meeting with Germany's economic cooperation Jochen Flasbarth on the issue.
"V.L. Kantha Rao, Secretary, @MinesMinIndia held discussion with Jochen Flasbarth, State Secretary, Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (#BMZ), Government of Germany on converting the abandoned mines into Heritage Sites to showcase the roles such mines played in the economic development of the country," the Ministry of Mines said in a post on X.
"Both sides agreed to have further discussion and arrive at the modalities of cooperation in this regard," the post further said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS