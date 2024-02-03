Live
Just In
India in reform-led growth: IMF
Washington: The economic success of India is grounded in the pursuit of reforms over the last years, Managing Director of International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva said exuding confidence that it would achieve its goal of being a developed nation by 2047 by staying the course.
“India has been a bright spot in the world economy, and it continues to be so. We are upgrading projections for Indian growth to 6.5 per cent in 2024.
This comes on the back of fairly strong performance in 2023. The success of India is grounded in the pursuit of reforms over the last years,” Georgieva told a group of reporters here on Thursday.
Georgieva said that one very significant advantages of India is the bold actions on the digital front with the digital public infrastructure, digital ID and making digital a strong comparative strength of India allowing small entrepreneurs to tap into markets in the way they were not able to do before.