  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

India Inc catching up with ESG standards

India Inc catching up with ESG standards
x
Highlights

Mumbai: More than seven in 10 (70%) of large Indian companies have set clear sustainability goals, with 84 per cent voluntarily sharing their targets,...

Mumbai: More than seven in 10 (70%) of large Indian companies have set clear sustainability goals, with 84 per cent voluntarily sharing their targets, as environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy become paramount in the corporate sector, a report showed on Wednesday.

About 61.3 per cent of manufacturing companies expect to see measurable outcomes from their ESG initiatives in the medium to long term in the country, with 13.3 per cent anticipating results in the very near term (zero-1 years), according to the report by research company IMA India and Uniqus Consultech.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X