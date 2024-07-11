India Inc catching up with ESG standards

Mumbai: More than seven in 10 (70%) of large Indian companies have set clear sustainability goals, with 84 per cent voluntarily sharing their targets, as environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy become paramount in the corporate sector, a report showed on Wednesday.

About 61.3 per cent of manufacturing companies expect to see measurable outcomes from their ESG initiatives in the medium to long term in the country, with 13.3 per cent anticipating results in the very near term (zero-1 years), according to the report by research company IMA India and Uniqus Consultech.