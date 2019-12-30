India Inc garners Rs 8.7 L crores from markets in 2019

New Delhi: Marking a major upswing in fund raising activities, Indian companies garnered Rs 8.7 lakh crore from domestic and overseas markets in 2019 -- up 20 per cent from the previous year -- with debt instruments remaining the most preferred route for financing business needs.

Fund raising scenario in 2020 will depend mainly on the state of the market, economic growth, US-China trade war and the Union budget, said V K Vijaykumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

There will be good appetite for debt markets in the new year too due to falling interest rates in the country and RBI making external commercial borrowings (ECBs) more attractive for several sectors, including non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), by tweaking several norms like maturity period and end-use stipulation, said Gaurav Sood, co-head of equity capital market at ICICI Securities.

Out of the cumulative Rs 8.68 lakh crore garnered this year, a large chunk or over Rs 6.2 lakh crore has been mopped up from the Indian debt market, Rs 1.2 lakh crore from overseas bonds, and the remaining Rs 1.25 lakh crore came from equity markets, data compiled by analytics major Prime Database showed.

In 2018, firms had raised Rs 7.25 lakh crore, including nearly Rs 6 lakh crore through debt markets, over Rs 79,300 crore from equities and close to Rs 46,500 crore from overseas route.