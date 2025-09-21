India Inc hails PM Modi's clarion call to boost Swadeshi drive powered by GST 2.0

Apex business chamber CII hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarion call on Sunday to boost domestic manufacturing and demand for Indian-made products, giving a fresh momentum to the Swadeshi campaign powered by the cut in taxes under GST 2.0.

The Prime Minister’s address marks a landmark for India’s growth path, with the reduction of taxes on essential and daily-use products under GST 2.0 reforms poised to enhance disposable incomes for households and stimulate domestic demand, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said in a statement.

These reforms, which will kick in from Monday, will significantly boost domestic manufacturing and demand for Indian-made products, giving fresh momentum to the Swadeshi movement, it said.

By focusing on manufacturing and supporting Swadeshi, Indian industry is poised to become more self-reliant and globally competitive, accelerating India’s journey towards Aatmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat, the statement added.

"On behalf of CII, I congratulate the Prime Minister and the government for unveiling the GST 2.0reforms under the GST Bachat Utsav," CII President Rajiv Memani said.

PM Modi, in his address to the nation on Sunday, gave a clarion call for industry and consumers to push for creating a Swadeshi economy. He remarked that just as the mantra of Swadeshi empowered India’s freedom struggle, it will similarly energise the nation’s journey toward prosperity. He highlighted that many foreign items have unknowingly become part of daily life, and citizens often do not even realise whether the comb in their pocket is foreign or indigenous.

The PM emphasised the need to liberate ourselves from such dependence and urged people to buy products that are Made in India, infused with the hard work and sweat of the country’s youth.

He called for every household to become a symbol of Swadeshi and every shop to be adorned with indigenous goods. The PM encouraged citizens to proudly declare their commitment to Swadeshi—"I buy Swadeshi", "I sell Swadeshi" —and stated that this mindset must become intrinsic to every Indian.

He asserted that such a transformation will accelerate India’s development. He appealed to all state governments to actively support the Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Swadeshi campaigns by boosting manufacturing in their regions with full energy and enthusiasm, and by creating a conducive environment for investment. The Prime Minister affirmed that when the Centre and states move forward together, the dream of a self-reliant India will be fulfilled, every state will develop, and India will become a developed nation.