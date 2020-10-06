X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > Business

India Inc's foreign loans drop 47%

India Inc’s foreign loans drop 47%
x

India Inc’s foreign loans drop 47%

Highlights

India Inc's foreign borrowings fell by over 47 per cent in August this year to $1.75 billion, data from the Reserve Bank showed on Monday

New Delhi: India Inc's foreign borrowings fell by over 47 per cent in August this year to $1.75 billion, data from the Reserve Bank showed on Monday. The domestic companies had borrowed a total of $3.32 billion from overseas markets in August 2019, by way of external commercial borrowings (ECBs). Of the total borrowings from overseas sources during the month under review, $1.61 billion was raised through ECBs, while the rest $145.74 million was raised by issuing rupee denominated bonds (RDBs) or masala bonds, showed the RBI's 'Data on ECB/FCCB for the month of August 2020'.

Splitting the data in the ECB category, it said a total of $1.57 billion was raised by various companies through the automatic route, while the rest $35.93 million came in through the approval route.

The major borrowers in the automatic route of ECB included Reliance Sibur Elastomers, a manufacturer of chemicals and chemical products, which raised $339.42 million for refinancing of an earlier ECB.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X