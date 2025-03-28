India leads data backup habits

Hyderabad: India has come out on top in terms of data backup habits, with 30 per cent of respondents from India backing up their data daily – the highest around the world ahead of large economies like the US (27 per cent) or the UK (23 per cent), according to a global research study by Researchscape of Western Digital. The company on Thursday announced the results of the research.

As many as 87 per cent of people worldwide backup their data automatically or manually. The survey highlights that external hard drives are one of the most popular backup solutions in India, with 54 per cent respondents using them for data backup. This places India as the second highest globally in this category, just behind France at 59 per cent.

The top reasons for backing up personal data are fear of losing important files (83 per cent), to free up space on their device (67 per cent) and to protect against cyber threats (42 per cent). As many as 19 per cent do it because they were told to.

“It’s fantastic to see that Indian consumers recognising the importance of protecting and backing up their data,” said Owais Mohammed, Sales Director India, Middle East, and Africa at Western Digital.