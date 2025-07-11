India made Ai+ smartphone is here!

In a landmark moment for India’s digital future, NxtQuantum has launched the Ai+ Smartphone, India’s first fully authored smartphone, built entirely in India, governed on Indian infrastructure, and designed to deliver world-class performance with uncompromising data privacy. The launch was led by Madhav Sheth, CEO, Ai+ Smartphone and Founder, NxtQuantum Shift Technologies, alongside Shashikumar Sreedharan, Managing Director, Google Cloud India, and Smrithi Ravichandran, Vice President – Mobiles, Flipkart. More than just a product launch, the model marks a bold new direction in mobile innovation, where performance meets purpose, and users gain true control over how their data is stored, accessed, and protected.

Built entirely in India and powered by NxtQuantum OS, India’s first sovereign mobile operating system, the Ai+ Smartphone combines high performance, affordability, and privacy in one seamless experience.