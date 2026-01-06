Seethakka announces survey to uplift women in poverty

Hyderabad: The State government plans to survey women living in extreme poverty, following Kerala’s model, and will provide necessary assistance to uplift them and eliminate poverty with support from SERP (Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty).

This was disclosed by Panchayat Raj Minister Dhanasri Anasuya (Seethakka) while replying to various supplementary questions during the Question Hour in the Assembly on Monday.

The minister informed that the Kerala government has identified 64,000 families living in extreme poverty. By fulfilling their necessary needs, they have brought them out of extreme poverty.

“Similarly, in Telangana, we will identify the poor, who are languishing in extreme poverty through women’s self-help groups. Our government will find out what their needs are and provide the necessary support. We have taken on the responsibility of eradicating extreme poverty through the SERP,” said Seethakka.

The minister informed that the government had so far distributed Indiramma sarees to 50 lakh women in the rural areas and would distribute to the remaining 15 lakh women before Sankranthi.

The distribution in the urban areas would start from March 1 and would continue till March 8. The government would be holding a big public meeting on March 8, the International Women’s Day,

Regarding the Mahila Shakti canteens, the minister said that the government was giving top priority to women’s empowerment and welfare.

“We launched free bus travel within 48 hours of the people’s government coming to power. Through the Indira Mahila Shakti programme, we are working towards the economic self-reliance of women. It is our government’s resolve that every woman should be a member of a Self-Help Group (SHG). We are enrolling girls above 15 years of age to elderly women as members of women’s self-help groups. We are establishing special women’s self-help groups for adolescent girls, the elderly, and persons with disabilities. The Indira Mahila Shakti Canteens in Telangana stand as a great example of women’s empowerment and public welfare,” said the minister.

She further said that through the Indira Mahila Shakti programme, the government was playing the role of a big brother, encouraging women in more than 20 business sectors. The intention is that women should not just be assistants but should rise to the level of decision-makers. These canteens have become symbols of women’s self-confidence and self-respect.

Stating that training was necessary for women to provide quality services, the minister said that the government was providing free training to members of women’s self-help groups for 10 days at the National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management (NITHM) in Hyderabad, at a cost of Rs 22,300 per person, covering chef training and canteen management. She asked the women to join the SHGs to overcome poverty.