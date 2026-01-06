Payments released based on project priority: Deputy CM

Hyderabad: Payments are being released from time to time based on the priority of projects and bills, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka stated in the Assembly.

The Deputy Chief Minister informed the Assembly that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has been conducting special reviews of all projects on the Krishna River, especially the Palamuru–Rangareddy project.

He clarified that the people’s government is working very seriously on the SLBC tunnel-related works. He mentioned in the House that the Chief Minister has instructed that bills should be released regularly based on the importance of the projects.

He further said that Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy is frequently reviewing the Krishna River projects. In addition, discussions are being held with the Finance Department for clearing pending bills. Bhatti Vikramarka clearly stated in the Assembly that delays in pending bills are due to the contractors, and there are no issues on the government’s part.