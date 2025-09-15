India Mobile Congress 2025 to Host First-Ever Startup World Cup India, Driving Global Startup Ambitions

Bengaluru: India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, Asia’s largest digital technology forum is set to host the India edition Startup World Cup India for the very first time. Taking place from October 8–11 at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, New Delhi, the global competition will be a centrepiece of Aspire, IMC’s flagship startup program dedicated to empowering startups and innovators.

IMC Aspire has received over 300 entries, from which 15 startups will be shortlisted to pitch to a curated jury. The competition will take place on 10th October 2025 at the India Mobile Congress, with the 15 finalists pitching live. The winner of the India edition will be selected for the Startup World Cup Grand Finale in San Francisco, where the global winner will be awarded a $1 million investment prize.

Startup World Cup is a global competition which will bring together startups with global investors, incubators, mentors and ecosystem partners, creating an unparalleled opportunity for founders to showcase transformative ideas, pitch live to international juries and network with industry leaders. As a key feature of Aspire program this year, the Startup World Cup supports IMC’s larger goal: to make India a global leader in deep-tech and digital innovation.

Ramakrishna P., CEO of India Mobile Congress said, “With IMC Aspire, we are not just giving startups a platform to pitch, but a pathway to scale globally. By hosting the Startup World Cup India for the first time, IMC 2025 underscores its commitment to positioning Indian startups at the forefront of the global innovation economy. Together, Aspire and the Startup World Cup will give Indian startups a real platform to be seen, heard and supported. It’s about helping founders scale their ideas, build global connections and take their place in the world’s innovation economy.”

The jury for the Startup World Cup India edition at IMC Aspire will include an exceptional panel of industry veterans and ecosystem leaders. The panel features Tej Kapoor, Director, Venture Capital at ICICI Venture; Ashish Kumar, Co-Founder and General Partner at Fundamentum; Alok Mittal, Co-Founder of Indifi Technologies and Governing Council Member at TiE Delhi-NCR; Girish Shivani, Executive Director and Fund Manager at YourNest VC Fund; Anil Kumar Bhardwaj, DDG (SE), DoT; and Lt. Gen. Dr. SP Kochhar, Director General, COAI. These jurors bring a wealth of experience in venture capital, startup scaling, deeptech, and digital policy, making the competition an extraordinary opportunity for founders to pitch to decision-makers who shape India’s innovation economy.

Launched in 2023, IMC Aspire has swiftly grown into a defining platform for entrepreneurs the third edition this year is expected to connect over 500 startups with more than 300 investors, accelerators and venture capitalists through curated programs, including mentorship, investor roundtables and real business matchmaking. With IMC’s focus on fields such as AI, 5G, 6G, deeptech, healthtech and greentech, entrepreneurs will gain access to thought leaders from major enterprises, government agencies and global VCs who are shaping the future of technology.

Over four days, IMC 2025 will showcase the scale and dynamism of India’s digital ecosystem. The event is expected to draw over 1.5 lakh visitors from 150+ countries, feature 400+ exhibitors and partners, host 7,000+ global delegates, and bring together 800+ speakers across 100 conference sessions. Beyond the startup showcase, attendees will experience 1,000+ cutting-edge demonstrations, spanning next-generation connectivity, electronics manufacturing, AI-driven solutions, IoT, and more.