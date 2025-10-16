India on strong path to become world’s 3rd-largest economy, tech drives growth: IBM’s Sandip Patel

India is not just showing potential but is steadily moving towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy, Sandip Patel, Managing Director of IBM India Private Limited has said.

Speaking to IANS on the sideline of IBM’s flagship event, 'Think 2025', Patel highlighted the country’s leadership in both development and technology.

“India has been at the forefront of development as well as the technological revolution. Today, we are the fourth-largest economy, and with the investments we are seeing from the government, along with collaboration between industry and academia, I believe India is well on its way to becoming the third-largest economy and achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047,” Patel told IANS.

At the event, Patel discussed IBM’s strategy to tackle disruptive forces reshaping the enterprise IT landscape, which the company calls its “tech trinity.”

“The tech trinity defined by AI, Hybrid Cloud and Quantum Computing will enable enterprises to shape their new digital destiny for India. It’s all about translating data into action, scaling growth, and tackling some of the toughest challenges of our times,” Patel mentioned.

He explained that artificial intelligence (AI), hybrid cloud, and quantum computing together will empower enterprises to shape their digital future.

“A large part of enterprise data today remains untapped. When combined with agentic AI, it can significantly boost productivity and redefine business models for the future,” he said.

“Coupled with the power of quantum computing, we can solve some of the most complex challenges, from risk modeling and drug discovery to autonomous vehicles and faster product development,” Patel added.

Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel has partnered with IBM to strengthen its newly launched Airtel Cloud.

The collaboration combines Airtel Cloud’s reliable network, strong security, and local data storage with IBM’s expertise in hybrid cloud and AI technology.

The goal is to help businesses run and grow their AI projects safely and efficiently.