India ranks 63rd on Energy Transition Index

New Delhi: India has been ranked 63rdon a global Energy Transition Index released on Wednesday by the World Economic Forum (WEF), which said the country has shown significant improvement across energy equity, security and sustainability.

European nations dominated the top ranks with Sweden topping the index, followed by Denmark, Finland, Switzerland and France in the top five. China was ranked 20th.

The improvement shown by India and some other developing countries such as China and Brazil assumes significance as 83 per cent of countries have moved backwards from last year in at least one of the three energy system performance dimensions -– security, equity and sustainability.

Taking note of various initiatives taken in India, the World Economic Forum (WEF) said the country is leading the way in creating outcomes that can be replicated elsewhere. It said the governments can also consider creating awareness and policy interventions, such as guidelines for energy-efficient built infrastructure and incentives for retrofitting, to shape an enabling environment for accelerated adoption.