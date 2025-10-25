Live
- India resilient to global odds in exports: WB
Highlights
New Delhi: India’s exports grew 5.19 per cent year-on-year between April and August 2025 to $346.1 billion, compared to $329.03 billion during the same period in 2024 despite the uncertainty in global markets.
The performance comes on top of 7.1 per cent growth in exports in 2024 exceeding the global average of 2.5 per cent, according to World Bank data. This underscores India’s growing competitiveness, diversification, and resilience.
From high-tech electronics to traditional commodities like tea and textiles, India’s export growth story is being powered by innovation, strategic reforms, and expanding trade alliances, according to an article in India Narrative.
