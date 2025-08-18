India Uncovers Major Gold Reserves in Odisha

In a significant development for the nation, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) has announced the discovery of substantial gold deposits across multiple districts in Odisha. Preliminary estimates suggest potential reserves ranging from 10 to 20 metric tonnes in regions including Deogarh, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, and Nabarangpur.

This groundbreaking find could have far-reaching implications for India's mining sector and overall economy. The news has been reported widely, with experts highlighting the importance of these discoveries in reshaping the landscape of gold mining in the country.

The GSI has been at the forefront of this exploration, providing insights and assessments that indicate the potential for substantial gold extraction in the identified areas. As the nation looks towards utilising these newfound resources, attention will now turn to the environmental and economic impacts of such mining activities.