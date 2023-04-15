India will not import butter, other dairy products: Parshottam Rupala

New Delhi: Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying ParshottamRupala on Friday made it clear that the country will not import dairy products like butter and the supplies will be improved with the help of huge untapped domestic sector.

Rupala's statement comes even as his ministry's top official had last week stated that the stocks of dairy products, especially butter and ghee etc., were lower than previous year and the country might import if the need arises. The ministry official had also said that the country's milk production is estimated to be static in 2022-23 due to lumpy skin disease in cattle and rebound in post-Covid-19 demand.

When asked about meeting the shortages of dairy products through imports, Rupala said: "There is no truth in it (shortage of dairy products). No import will take place." There is no shortage of milk in the country and the government is regularly monitoring, he said on the sidelines of the launch of two animal health initiatives here. "The demand has increased. We have a huge untapped area, we will try to tap that...We will manage it properly and there is no need to worry," he said and urged farmers and consumers not to worry about it.