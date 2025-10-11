Indian IPO mkt set to be $20 bn in next 12 mths

New Delhi: India’s booming primary market continues to attract global attention, with Citigroup Inc predicting that Indian initial public offerings (IPOs) could raise as much as $20 billion over the next 12 months.

The projection comes amid strong investor demand and a record pipeline of upcoming listings across technology, healthcare, and consumer sectors.

According to Citigroup, India could be among the world’s most active equity capital markets (ECM) alongside Hong Kong over the next year.

“India is likely to be the world’s most active ECM market along with Hong Kong over the next year,” said Harish Raman, Citi’s head of equity capital markets execution.