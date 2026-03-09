Indian women participation in equity MF rises to 32%

New Delhi: Equity mutual fund allocations among Indian women have risen from about 10 per cent to 32 per cent over five years, while fixed deposit shares fell from around 45 per cent to 20 per cent, a report said. The report from wealth management firm Equirus Wealth said that alternative assets such as PMS and AIFs have grown from about 3 per cent to 7 per cent. Around 75–90 per cent of women now hold assets through market corrections rather than exiting in panic, it said, adding that around 55 per cent selectively add capital during market dips, reflecting growing conviction.

Around 35–50 per cent of women investors either do not use AI tools or use them only for learning and monitoring. The report drew on interactions with roughly 55,000 women investors and over 100 relationship managers spanning all age cohorts. The wealth management firm indicated a shift from fixed deposits, gold and property towards diversified, allocation-driven portfolios anchored around long-term financial goals. “Indian women investors are becoming more informed, confident and strategic in shaping their financial futures,” said Ankur Punj MD- Business Head, Equirus Wealth.

Technology, including AI, is beginning to play a role in the learning and research process — but disciplined frameworks and human judgement continue to guide investment decisions, Punj added. Investors are increasingly adopting “bucket thinking” — organising portfolios around life goals such as safety, growth, liquidity and legacy rather than individual products.