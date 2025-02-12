India’s AR developer community grows by over 50 pc in 2 years: Snap Inc

Mumbai: India’s augmented reality (AR) developer community has grown by over 50 per cent in two years, now home to the highest number of AR lenses globally, Snap Inc said on Wednesday.

With over 200 million Snapchatters in India using the platform to visually express themselves, connect and enjoy content, AR has become central to communication and creativity, said Pulkit Trivedi, MD, India, Snap Inc.

“Seeing Snapchatters engage with AR Lenses over 80 billion times a month is a testament to the power of creative expression, and we’re excited to continue supporting and celebrating this innovation,” he said during the second annual 'India AR Day 'event here.

According to Bobby Murphy, CTO, Snap Inc, the company is committed to fostering creativity and self-expression through AR innovation in India.

“Indian developers are at the forefront of innovation, bringing engaging and creative experiences to life. In fact, among all countries, the highest number of lenses published on Snapchat come from India,” he mentioned.

"India is an extraordinary country where AR has become a part of daily life. It’s a country where the creative energy is electric, and AR is not just a tool for entertainment but a medium for cultural expression,” Murphy mentioned.

Pulkit Trivedi, MD, India, Snap Inc., added “India is home to a thriving community of creators and developers who are shaping the future of AR.

The Mumbai event brought together India's top AR creators, developers, brands, partners and the wider community.

Spectacles, Snap's fifth-generation see-through AR glasses, were available for demonstration for the first time in India. These standalone, see-through AR glasses powered by Snap OS enable you to interact with AR in a whole new way.

In India, where over 85 per cent of Snapchatters use Lenses for connecting with friends and family, especially around key cultural moments and festivals, the focus on creative expression is undeniable, said the company.

Snap's AR ecosystem is booming, as more than 375,000 creators worldwide have built over 4 million AR Lenses, which Snapchatters have engaged with more than 4.5 trillion times in just the last year.

“India’s AR developer community is remarkable with growth of the creator network coming not only from capital cities but also other towns including Goraya, Prayagraj, Cochin, Ambala, to name a few,” the company informed.

Snap said it is also deeply invested in expanding AR adoption across India, including tier 2 and 3 cities.