India’s exports at record $820.93 bn in FY25

New Delhi: India’s total exports of goods and services increased by 5.5 per cent to a record $820.93 billion during the financial year ended March 31, 2025, compared to $773 billion in the previous fiscal year, despite the uncertainties in the global market, according to Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal.

Merchandise exports have touched $437.4 billion, with non-petroleum exports rising 6 per cent year-on-year at $374.08 billion in FY25. India’s trade deficit expanded to $21.54 billion in March, from $14.05 billion in February, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Merchandise exports went up marginally by 0.7 per cent to $41.97 billion during the month. However, merchandise imports shot by a double-digit 11.3 per cent to $63.51 billion, leading to a wider trade deficit.

As compared to the previous month, exports clocked a 13.75 per cent increase, while imports went up by 24.6 per cent. The figures come amid the chaos in global markets triggered by the hike in US tariffs. India is in talks with the US for a bilateral trade agreement while the US has agreed to pause the duty hike for a period of 90 days.