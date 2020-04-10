'India's Exports sector may see 1.5 crore job losses'
New Delhi: About 15 million people face job losses in India's exports sector following cancellation of over half of the orders and gloomy forecast for global trade due to the Covid-19 pandemic, exporters'' body FIEO said on Friday.
Seeking immediate announcement of a relief package for exports, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President Sharad Kumar Saraf said a fine balancing is required between life and livelihood, as opting for only one can be disastrous for the country.
